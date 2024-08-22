Trailer releases for A24's new horror-comedy Y2K

A24 have released a trailer for their upcoming horror-comedy Y2K, in which the well-known Y2K bug came true, unleashing an army of malicious, murdering robots upon the human race.

It's an extremely goofy, bordering on stupid, premise, but there is something quite genius about the simplicity. There's definitely something that feels quite inventive and fun in the reimagining of time-accurate technology as deadly death traps. And, as you'll see in the trailer, by leaning into the inherently silly nature of said 90s technology such as RC cars and Tamagochi, it... kind of works (at least for me).

HQ

Starring Jaeden Martell (It, Knives Out) opposite Rachel Zegler (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes), the film is produced by Jonah Hill, so it's no wonder that the tone of its humour is reminiscent of films like the iconic Superbad. The film is directed by Kyle Mooney of SNL fame and is a window back into an iconic period of time turned apocalyptic - what's not to love?

It's unconfirmed when the film will be getting European distribution as of yet, but it'll be arriving in American cinemas on December 6, so I'd estimate early-mid 2025. Stay tuned to Gamereactor as we bring you the latest.