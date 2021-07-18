Trailer for Pixar's Turning Red mixes feelings and red pandas

Disney has released the teaser trailer for the next movie coming out of Pixar Animation Studios. Known as Turning Red, this delightful looking film tells the tale of a young girl, who whenever she becomes too excited, changes into a pretty massive red panda. Needless to say, it seems to involve a lot of chaos, and gorgeously sculpted environments, and even features a few notable cast members, including Sandra Oh, who voices the overbearing mother.

You can watch the trailer for the movie below, and if you are wondering when it will be released, that is planned for Spring 2022. No word on where it will release yet however, meaning there's no information just yet on if it will launch directly on Disney Plus as Soul and Luca did.