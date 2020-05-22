Trailer for Chistopher Nolan's Tenet premiered in Fortnite

You watching Advertisements

Last night, at 1 am BST, a spectacular new event was held in Fortnite, during the new festival organized by Epic Games, called the Royal Party. After having held several live concerts just a few weeks ago, last night, Fortnite exclusively broadcast the second trailer for the highly anticipated new movie directed by Christopher Nolan, Tenet.

If by chance you missed the preview and want to live through this truly unique and original experience, you can watch the Tenet trailer at hourly intervals throughout the day today (check the schedule over here). To do so, just enter the Battle Royale mode and wait for your projection.

Enjoy!