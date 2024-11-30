Trailer for a rejected LEGO James Bond video game leaks online

HQ

LEGO video games have covered some of the best-known movie and TV franchises of all-time: Star Wars, Harry Potter, Indiana Jones, Jurassic World, The Lord of the Rings, and even some very odd choices like The A Team, E.T., The Goonies, or Knight Rider in LEGO Dimensions. Perhaps the biggest one that skipped the brick treatment is the longest of them all: 007 James Bond.

However, it has been long rumoured that Traveller's Tales tried to make a LEGO James Bond. And this week, a leaked trailer for a cancelled LEGO James Bond has surfaced on Reddit.

The cinematic, while unfinished, features easily recognisable scenes from films like Casino Royale, Goldfinger, The Man with the Golden Gun, Dr. No, For Your Eyes Only... including LEGO versions of Honey Rider and Blofeld.

What happened with this game? According to LEGOGameMuseum who commented the post, claiming they know people who worked on TT Games, this trailer was made as a pitch for The LEGO Group, and wasn't intended as an Expansion Pack for LEGO Dimensions, but its own standalone game after it became clear the toy-to-life experiment wasn't working and wouldn't get a third year of content.

However, LEGO apparently rejected it, and it is not hard to see why: James Bond is too mature for the toy company. Even toning it down, the constant use of guns, violence and sexual insinuation are almost impossible to hide. Yes, LEGO Dimensions had Mission: Impossible, but James Bond is a franchise where almost half the movies have the word 'Die', 'Kill' or 'Pussy' in the title.

So, technically, it seems this wasn't a cancelled game, rather a pitch for a game that never got made. However, after LEGO approved an adaptation of another mature franchise, LEGO Horizon, never say never again...