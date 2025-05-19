Trailblazing female Valorant professional Florescent accused of sexual assault

HQ

Just recently, Ava "Florescent" Eugene departed Apeks' Valorant squad, after previously making history by becoming the first female player to join the main Valorant Champions Tour circuit when signing for them. At the time, it was mentioned that the switch to a new region and location hadn't gone well for the player and that was her reason for exiting, but now questions are being asked about the authenticity of that.

The reason being is because now Florescent has been accused of sexual assault by an anonymous source. The statement comes from X user @kar_ie, who has taken to the social platform to add that Florescent sexually assaulted the person currently going under the moniker of "brick" on multiple occasions, with the post including rather graphic explanations of what happened.

Since this came out, Florescent has released a statement where she rejects and denies the accusations, going so far as to explore "immediate legal assistance to help determine the best way for me to proceed, both in determining what I can share publicly, and how to best go about clearing my name."

Riot Games has also commented on these accusations, noting that it will be cooperating with any legal investigation while encouraging anyone with relevant information to step forward.