Tragedy on the Congo River claims 148 lives

The latest news on the Democratic Republic of Congo . A tragic scene unfolded on Tuesday on the Congo River, where a wooden vessel carrying around 500 people caught fire and capsized, leaving 148 confirmed dead and over 100 still missing.

The disaster reportedly began when a cooking fire erupted onboard, spreading quickly across the boat before passengers jumped into the water, many unable to swim. Survivors, some severely burned, were pulled from the river in a chaotic rescue effort.

Overcrowding and poor regulation continue to plague river travel in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a country where waterways remain the lifeline for millions. The catastrophe has reignited frustration over the lack of enforcement in river transport safety.