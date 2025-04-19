Tragedy on the Congo River claims 148 lives

Dansk
The latest news on the Democratic Republic of Congo. A tragic scene unfolded on Tuesday on the Congo River, where a wooden vessel carrying around 500 people caught fire and capsized, leaving 148 confirmed dead and over 100 still missing.
The disaster reportedly began when a cooking fire erupted onboard, spreading quickly across the boat before passengers jumped into the water, many unable to swim. Survivors, some severely burned, were pulled from the river in a chaotic rescue effort.
Overcrowding and poor regulation continue to plague river travel in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a country where waterways remain the lifeline for millions. The catastrophe has reignited frustration over the lack of enforcement in river transport safety.