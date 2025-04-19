English
Tragedy on the Congo River claims 148 lives

After a fire and capsizing devastate an overcrowded boat in the DRC.

The latest news on the Democratic Republic of Congo. A tragic scene unfolded on Tuesday on the Congo River, where a wooden vessel carrying around 500 people caught fire and capsized, leaving 148 confirmed dead and over 100 still missing.

The disaster reportedly began when a cooking fire erupted onboard, spreading quickly across the boat before passengers jumped into the water, many unable to swim. Survivors, some severely burned, were pulled from the river in a chaotic rescue effort.

Overcrowding and poor regulation continue to plague river travel in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a country where waterways remain the lifeline for millions. The catastrophe has reignited frustration over the lack of enforcement in river transport safety.

Boats on the River Congo in Republic of the Congo (Congo Brazzaville) // Shutterstock

