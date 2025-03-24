Tragedy in the Alps: A decade after Germanwings Flight 9525

HQ

Ten years after Germanwings Flight 9525 was deliberately crashed into the French Alps during its journey from Barcelona to Düsseldorf, the scars of that day remain deeply marked by the devastating loss of 150 innocent lives.

Co-pilot Andreas Lubitz, struggling with mental illness and fearing the end of his career, locked his captain out of the cockpit and deliberately initiated a fatal descent, crashing the aircraft into the French Alps, killing all 150 people on board.

The disaster prompted aviation reforms, including stricter mental health screenings and a rule requiring two crew members in the cockpit at all times, but for the grieving families, no regulation can undo their loss, which marks its tenth anniversary today.