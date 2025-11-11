Tragedy at the ATP Finals: two spectators die of illness at the Inalpi Arena

HQ

Two spectators died during the second day of the ATP Finals in Turin, in separate incidents just hours apart. The men, aged 70 and 78, fell ill and were taken to nearby hospitals in critical condition, but couldn't do anything to save their lives.

First, a 70-year-old man started to fell bad in the morning when visiting the Fan Village in Piazza d'Armi, in Turin, near the Inalpi Arena. The other man, 78, suffered a medical emergency while watching the match between Lorenzo Musetti and Taylor Fritz, and was taken to Molinette Hospital, but despite attempts to ressucitate him he was declare death.

Two separate incidents, caused by illness, that cast a shadow over the competition, that will still run until Sunday 16, with the second group stage matches starting today, featuring Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz.