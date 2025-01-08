Trae Young scores a game-winning buzzer-beater from the opposite half: 49 foot (15 metres)

HQ

Scoring a three-pointer in the very last second, shooting from the other side of the court, is something many players use in a desperate way to score some final points. And, usually, it doesn't work, it's almost impossible to aim properly from that distance... but Trae Young achieved it last night for his team, Atlanta Hawks, in a match against Utah Jazz.

After Sexton from Utah managed to score a three-pointer to tie the match, there was only 2.9 seconds left. With no time to prepare an attack, Young shot from beyond halfcourt, in the opposite side. The buzz sounded when the ball was in the air... and, miraculously, it entered the net: 124-121 to the hawks.

It's been calculated that the shot was made at a distance of 49 foot, or around 15 metres. According to Sporting News, checking on basketball reference, it was the fifth longest game-winning buzzer-beater in the history of NBA, 12 foot shorter than a shot by Devonte Graham in 2021.