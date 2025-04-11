"Traditional commerce and video games can have things in common"

HQ

It seems that games as a service is something revolutionary for the entertainment industry and that it caused a paradigm shift in the conception of video games for all of us. Nowadays, people can spend hours consuming, whether it is video games, series, or watching products that they are not going to buy, so there is a lot of leisure time to cover. To reflect on this development, we caught up with Artem Shein, product manager at Strikerz Inc. at DevGAMM in Gdańsk to share his vision of the industry today.

"We can see different examples of shops that have a map, a cafeteria so you feel a little bit happier and you don't feel hungry before you enter the shop," Shein explained. "They have this display as if they are trying to advertise how things would look in your house. They also have a room with discounted products, like in games." These types of games haven't invented everything, there's always borrowing between different businesses.

But there can always be a limit, a line where each industry should question whether it is in their best interest. "There are things that only we can use from e-commerce, for example social platforms," he said. "We have friend requests, we have likes or reactions for replays, but we don't have the platform to do a podcast. We can take those features and implement them in the game."

He also stated that the goal is to make the user feel comfortable, to make it feel like they are doing an action that they could do on another entertainment platform and make it as regular an experience as possible.

If you want to find out more about the world of production, you can watch the full interview with subtitles below.