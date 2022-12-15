Traditional art vs AI and trends in games: "the problem is the range of references"

HQ

At the BIG Conference in Bilbao we caught up with freelance artist Nicolai Troshinsky to talk about 2022 indie darling Card Shark mostly, but the conversation in the video below also touched upon art-making trends and more.

Troshinsky explains how deceiving is not just part of Nerial game's narrative and mechanics, but also part of its graphics. On his panel, he showed young devs how they can use "visual and artistic cheating" for reduced teams or even solo-artist works like this one, where he came up with "shortcuts or little visual tricks to help sell the illusion that this is a living world, that this is 18th century France".

In terms of the game itself, Card Shark was heavily inspired by Stanley Kubrick's Barry Lyndon famous card sequence, while its "suspicion bar mechanic" took a couple of notes from old indie game Uplink, where you were hacking under pressure. But mostly, the project was born because Nicolai is into card magic himself, as shown in the video with a trick that made yours truly's jaw drop.

The artist has experimented with different art types and visual identities, from video editing game Loop Raccord to short animated film Astigmatismo and the "animated storyboards of Card Shark", and is now working with live visuals shows.

Given this background, and how "AI art generators" and automated systems for both drawing and animating have grown as of late, we asked Nicolai about those methods and the more traditional ways of Card Shark or say the recent Pentiment.

"I think there's an advantage in having a knowledge of the traditional methods in that the body of work and references you have is much larger. If you're very focused on the recent technology, and something that in my opinion happens in video games which reference each other, and reference aesthetics from other games, they kind of solidify styles that 'look like a video game'. The problem with that is that the range of references you have is quite small in comparison to the history of art. So it's very hard to create something new out of this tiny amount of examples. I'm seeing more and more games that are referencing other things (...) but the range you get in for example animation eclipses that of video games very very fast".

Towards the end of the interview Nicolai also shares his personal thoughts about the current global situation, having been born in Moscow to an Ukranian father, but raised in Spain since the age of 6.