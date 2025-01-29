Trading feature arrives today in Pokémon TCG Pocket along with a new expansion

HQ

Today, 29 January, Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket players received the most eagerly awaited update of all since the game launched on 30 October. The "Trade" feature will allow players to trade their cards, although there will be certain rules for cards of four diamond, star, or higher rarity.

To make these trades, you will need both trading tokens and hourglasses, two items that can be obtained on a very limited basis in-game on a daily basis... Or they can be acquired through micropayment. The reliance on this system has angered many Pokémon TCG Pocket users, who claim that completing their collection now relies more on a pay-to-win system than the previous envelope-opening, random system.

New Pokémon TCG Pcket expansion: Space-Time Smackdown

In addition to the trading feature, a content update has been added that includes Pokémon from the Sinnoh region. The Space-Time Smackdown expansion includes two new digital booster packs featuring the legendary Pokémon Dialga and Palkia. In addition, the cards in this expansion feature never-before-seen artwork of Pokémon not previously seen in the Pokémon Pocket Trading Card Game, such as fan-favourite Lucario.

Are you going to try out the trading feature in Pokémon TCG Pocket and get your hands on Lucario in the new expansion?