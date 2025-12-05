TP-Link under investigation for misleading about China relationship

HQ

A recent examination from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission is looking at TP-Links ties to China.

This is according to Bloomberg due to the fact that despite TP-Link being restructured last year, and the company now on paper being a U.S. entity, with co-founder Jefferey Chao heading it, the FTC is looking in to if this is misleading consumers as the company apparently seems to still have strong ties to the Chinese government.

Jeffery Chao has in an official statement refused any connections to the Chinese government, be it personally or on company level.

TP-Link has previously been under investigation for its pricing, to a degree where it was investigated as criminal antitrust, but most analytics pointed out that this is in reality about the security risks, as Chinese made routers placed in American homes and businesses could be exploited in cyber attacks happening on national level.