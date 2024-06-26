Toys R Us releases first AI-generated brand commercial

HQ

As AI continues to improve and worm its way into our lives, a lot of people are realising that the problem isn't with the technology as a concept, it's with the people controlling it. For whatever reason, it seems a lot of people who love AI are desperate to knock down creatives and replace them with lifeless, soulless pieces of "art" that will probably cut costs.

The latest example of this frightening and lifeless future comes via Toys R Us, which has made the first ever brand commercial solely from using AI. If this were a school video project, it would probably get good marks, but the advert in question is very, very poor.

Some of it looks okay at a glance, but as the ad continues, it's clear to see the failings of the current AI model. The AI will improve over time, but the question still remains if it can make something that actually feels similar to a creation from a human.

This is an ad: