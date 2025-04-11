Toys for Bob: "We can all agree Banjo's been hibernating long enough, right?"

HQ

Earlier this week, Microsoft announced this year's edition of the Xbox Games Showcase, the annual event they run in early June during the period unofficially dubbed not-E3. While we don't know what they'll be showing off, we're pretty sure that a certain bear and his feathered friend will be among the most requested games.

But Microsoft and Rare's lack of interest in Banjo-Kazooie has unfortunately been rather compact. Still, there are two developers besides Rare that many think should be given the opportunity to manage the series with a new adventure, namely Playtonic Games (founded by former Banjo staffers who previously made Yooka-Laylee) and Toys for Bob (former Activision studio that made Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time).

The YouTuber Canadian Guy Eh recently interviewed the Toys for Bob boss and game director Paul Yan and the conversation naturally drifted to Banjo Kazooie, and he revealed that he thinks Banjo has spent enough time in hibernation by now, and revealed that he would like to deepen the collaboration with Microsoft:

"One company we'd like to work with is one we're already working with — Team Xbox! They've been a great partner and they also have a very interesting roster of characters that Toys for Bob could have a lot of fun with. The honey bear is the first one that comes to mind — I think we can all agree Banjo's been hibernating long enough, right?"

Currently they are busy with another project though, believed to be a new Spyro adventure, but let's keep our fingers crossed that Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond and the other Xbox bigwigs catch sight of this and decide to commit to the idea.