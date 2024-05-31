Toys for Bob is early in development on its next game

HQ

Toys for Bob is officially an indie developer once again. The news was confirmed by the studio recently, all before the team took to social media just a couple of hours ago to lay out some plans for what comes next.

The indie team has revealed that it is in the early stages of development on a brand new game. There isn't any information on what exactly this game will be, and it doesn't look like we'll hear much more about it either for a while, as Toys for Bob states "We're still very early in development, so you might not hear from us for a bit".

We should be excited all the same however, as the talented team also promises that it is "working hard on an experience we're so sooo inspired about!"

Otherwise, whatever this game ends up being, we can expect it to be published by Xbox, as a deal between the two companies has already been set in stone.