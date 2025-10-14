Toyotas first supercar will be unveiled the 4th of december The Toyota GR GT will be uncovered on the 4th of december and is said to house an hybrid V8 with 880bhp

HQ Toyota and Lexus have been teasing us for several months now with images and advance information regarding their upcoming, new, super sports car and after confirming it last week (the production model and not the concept car that was shown during Monterey Car Week, that is) we have now learned via a livestream from the Japanese car giant when it will be unveiled. December 4th is the day and according to reports it is a Toyota/Lexus called the GR GT and has a hybrid V8 of over 880 horsepower under the hood and will thus challenge the best cars from Ferrari, McLaren, Lamborghini and of course Porsche.