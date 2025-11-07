Toyotas boss told Lexus designers to "stop using that huge spindle-grille"

HQ

Anyone who has seen Lexus cars in the last 15 years have stared right into their slightly bizarre front grilles that have been enormously large since the redesign, and then just got bigger and bigger. Now the Toyota-owned brand is moving away from those grilles and doing so with a completely new design language that we recently got to see for the first time, and where the front has been redesigned, and according to us at Gamereactor Cars, is much nicer.

A large part of the reason why Lexus and Toyota changed their design is because Toyota's big boss got tired of the design language and told Lexus designers to quit. This via Top Gear.

Lexus Design's GM Koichi Suga:

"When we started the spindle grille we put it on every car. Then the chairman Akio Toyoda enquired 'why are you doing the same design every time?' Seriously! He told me 'you should break the spindle'. So then we designed the LBX and gradually started to evolve the expression of the spindle. Since then we've tried to input the icon, but with a different execution. So this leads us to the new design, the new proposal."

Old. Ugly.