Toyota will show off a new electric vehicle model next month

Toyota will be further expanding its range of electric vehicles very soon, as the Japanese car maker has now revealed that it will be showing off an all-new model next month. Set to be revealed on March 11, we're not told a lot about what this car will be, aside from the following:

"The new car presents a sleek and stylish coupe design with a spacious comfortable and versatile interior and elevated driving dynamics. Its development is inspired by Toyota's heritage of creating products that have strong emotional appeal and give wider choice to customers."

As per the exact reveal time on March 11, it will be a late one for Europeans as it's set for 23:01 GMT / 00:01 CET (March 12). Take a look at a teaser for the car below.

Toyota

