Toyota really did put a V8 in the new Supra

The latest Toyota Supra model, as many of us of course know, didn't quite turn out to be the killer car we had hoped it would be. It didn't become a rival to the Honda NSX Type-S or Nissan GT-R (R35) but rather something of a hairdressers car based on the BMW Z4, and there are plenty of enthusiasts who have mainly replaced the engine in their Supra, to make it more potent. Now GR Racing and Toyota have done the same in order to participate in the Supercars Championship. In six competition-prepared cars there are now 5.2-liter V8s that make a wonderful sound. Imagine... Imagine if the Supra had been delivered like this from the start.

"Toyota Australia has officially revealed its first GR Supra Supercar ahead of the brand's maiden entry into the 2026 Supercars Championship. Nearly one year on from announcing that Toyota will join Australia's premier motorsport category in 2026, the GEN3 GR Supra has materialised following extensive development and design by the Toyota Australia design team and homologation team partner Walkinshaw Andretti United (WAU).

A total of six GR Supra Supercars will line up on the 2026 Supercars Championship grid, with WAU to field two vehicles driven by Chaz Mostert and Ryan Wood. Brad Jones Racing (BJR) will field a further four cars, with the line-up of drivers to be confirmed closer to the beginning of the 2026 season. Toyota Australia Vice President Sales, Marketing and Franchise Operations Sean Hanley said that seeing the new GR Supra Supercar in the metal was a proud moment for Toyota and demonstrated its growing involvement in Australian motorsport and the growing TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (GR) brand."

