Toyota looks to release more affordable CH-R EV in 2026

Toyota already has seen succes with the bZ4X, now renamed just "bZ", but in 2026, it looks like the iconic manufacturer is looking to compete in a lower pricing tier - specifically with the upcoming EV-version of the CH-R, called the CH-R+.

Even though it shares the TNGA platform with the bZ, it's seemingly an improvement over its more expensive sibling, offering the same 74.7kWh pack, but with dual-motor all-wheel-drive as standard.

It's estimated to deliver around 290 miles of range, or 466 kilometers, and will probably cost "way less" than $40.000, or even less than $35.000, meaning it might be truly competitive in many markets.

We're still looking for concrete pricing- and availability details, so stay tuned.