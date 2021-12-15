Toyota locks a bunch of its remote key fob functions behind an $8 per month subscription

HQ

It has been revealed that Toyota has locked a bunch of the features that its smart key fobs offer behind an $8 per month subscription. Revealed by The Drive, owners of any car from the manufacturer from 2018 or onwards will have to splash out the cash for the Remote Connect subscription to be able to use the remote locking systems and more.

This has become increasingly noticed, as the remote features were added with vehicles releasing in 2018, with those cars and every other one since also coming with a free three-year minimum trial for Remote Connect, leaving plenty of car owners discovering that their key fob remote features no longer work as of late.

It has become quite the hot topic on the Toyota Nation forums before, with owners reporting that they can still use the remote start feature, but that start and locking systems are unavailable following the app no longer working without an active Remote Connect subscription. However, with these free trials coming to an end, more and more owners are discovering the issue as of late.