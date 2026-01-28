Toyota is seemingly teasing a new EV SUV

HQ

Toyota has already previously announced, that they'll be introducing new EV's to many western markets over the course of the next few years, and it seems they've begun teasing the first of these brand new models.

In a post on Instagram, which you can see below, they tease us with "something new is on the horizon", which seems to look like the outline of an SUV. The word "new" could mean that this is a brand new model, but speculation in the comments seems to think that this could be an electric version of the legendary Land Cruiser.

It's currently unclear when Toyota will reveal more, but so far, the wrap-around taillight bar does indicate that Toyota may be more bold in their design ambitions going forward.