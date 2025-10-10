Toyota is ready to show us the new LFA The V8 Twin turbo-hybrid with rumoured 800+ bhp is coming and Toyota wants you to mark the date for the reveal...

HQ For a couple of months now, Toyota and Lexus have been at the Nürgburgring to test an upcoming, secret sports car that was shown in concept form during Monterey CarWeek and there, at the time, struck the entire motoring world with astonishment. It is a spiritual successor to the now-canonized Lexus LFA supercar, which is said to be called the LFR, which according to persistent rumors will be released in two versions, one prepared for GT3 racing and one for the street, and this next year. Now Toyota themselves have announced that the car that so many have been waiting for will be shown in its full glory during the Japan Mobility Show, which will take place on October 30th this year. Next gen LFA is coming.