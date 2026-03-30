Toyota CEO warns of tough times ahead for the auto industry

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Toyota is sounding the alarm, and that alone raises serious questions about the overall health of the auto industry currently. In a stark message to suppliers, CEO Koji Sato warned that the entire industry is facing a "battle for survival," driven largely by rising competition from China and rapidly changing technology.

Speaking at a major supplier summit attended by 484 other partner companies, Sato made it clear that drastic changes are needed. His message was blunt: if the industry doesn't adapt quickly, even giants like Toyota could struggle to stay competitive.

"Unless things change, we will not survive. I want everyone to acknowledge this sense of crisis. Right now, we in the automotive industry are battling for our very survival. A difficult battle lies ahead. We must work together as one and strengthen our ability to prevail. To do that, we need to improve productivity across the board," he continued, per Automotive News. "Both as individual companies and as an industry, let's transform how we fight to ensure our survival," Sato said to attending auto makers, and through Automotive News.

At the center of the issue is cost. Chinese automakers are rapidly improving while undercutting rivals on price, forcing traditional manufacturers to rethink how they build cars. At the same time, software is becoming a core battleground, adding complexity and expense to vehicle development. Add to this the major shift towards software as a differentiating factor, and pressure from ongoing tariffs too.