Toy Story joins Disney Dreamlight Valley on December 6

Get ready to meet Woody and Buzz Lightyear again.

We've known for a few months that Toy Story - including Woody, Buzz Lightyear and more - would be the next franchise to be added to Disney Dreamlight Valley. Now a release date for this update has been revealed on Twitter, and it turns out the fun starts on December 6. The update includes both new places to visit, new adventures and plenty of new Toy Story cosmetics.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a game in the same vein as Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Stardew Valley, but heavily leaning into classic Disney themes. We really liked it and can absolutely recommend you to check it out, it is also included with Game Pass.

Disney Dreamlight ValleyScore

Disney Dreamlight Valley
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

Disney is getting ready to challenge the wildly popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Stardew Valley with its latest giant bet.



