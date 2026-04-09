Toy Story is coming to Fortnite, with expected debut on April 10

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With Toy Story 5 set to make its debut in cinemas in the summer, you might have thought that a crossover between Fortnite and Pixar's legendary universe would be best suited for around that time. Apparently not.

It has been confirmed that Toy Story and Fortnite will be colliding soon, with an expectation for the crossover to arrive tomorrow on April 10. This initial arrival will bring a few desirable cosmetics to Epic Games' battle royale, with Buzz Lightyear and Emperor Zurg skins set to become available in the Item Shop, alongside more cosmic Buzz-themed goodies, including an Alien Sidekick, To Infinity, Destroy Buzz, and Chosen One emotes, special wearable Kicks, Back Bling, Pickaxes, a Glider, and also the Pizza Planet Delivery Truck to drive in-game too.

While much of this has yet to be officially revealed by Epic Games, Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR has shared some looks at the collaboration on social media.

Will you be snagging any of these Toy Story goodies?