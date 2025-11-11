Toy Story 5 teaser pits Buzz and Woody against a tablet named Lilypad

Pixar is once again rummaging through the toy box, and with this first teaser for Toy Story 5, Woody and Buzz face new challenges as the tablet Lily is introduced. Some truly high-tech competition compared to what they've faced before. Which of course makes their mission to entertain children more difficult than ever, and forces them to question their place in an increasingly more digital age.

As expected, both Tom Hanks and Tim Allen return as the dynamic duo, and behind newcomer Lilypad is Greta Lee. In addition, Conan O'Brien will also appear as one of the other new characters named Smarty Pants.

Toy Story 5 hits theaters on June 19th next year, and we're now hoping this fifth adventure can breathe some new life into Pixar - which has had a pretty rough time lately with several rather weak films. Check out the teaser below.

Are you looking forward to Toy Story 5?