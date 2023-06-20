Toy Story 5 set to reunite Woody and Buzz Lightyear

It seems like we can expect a reunion in the upcoming Toy Story 5. As noted by Pixar boss Pete Docter in an interview with Variety, the animated film will be seeing Sheriff Woody and Buzz Lightyear reuniting, despite the two going in separate directions at the end of Toy Story 4.

It's not clear how the two characters will be reuniting, as Docter simply stated: "We have another "Toy Story," so Woody and Buzz are back."

It's also unclear if Tom Hanks will be back to lend his voice to Woody in this fifth mainline film, although it does seem likely that he would be as it would be strange to have Woody back without Hanks voicing him. As for Buzz, we've known for sometime that Tim Allen will be back to voice the character.

How do you think Toy Story 5 will reunite Woody and Buzz?