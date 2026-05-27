Toy Story 5 gets a final trailer ahead of the premiere

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It's actually only three weeks left now until we get to hang out with Buzz Lightyear and Woody again in Toy Story 5. Just like with the growing kids in the movies, we get to see these toys less and less often, so we need to seize the moment and make the most of it.

This time, the duo faces their perhaps most difficult opponent ever - technology. What do you do when kids stop playing and just swipe on tablets instead? Basically the entire cast from previous films is back, but there are of course also a number of new faces, not least this film's main antagonist, Lilypad (played by Greta Lee).

The final trailer for Toy Story 5 has now been released; you can check it out below and start looking forward to nearly two delightful hours with a big box of popcorn and ice-cold soda in a cool movie theater.