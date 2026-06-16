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Toy Story 5 marks the second time in this film series that we have asked ourselves "was this movie necessary?" For many, Toy Story 3 (2010) was such a perfect ending for the trilogy that everybody lost their mind when Toy Story 4 was announced. But then that fourth movie released in 2019 and, while it left some mixed opinions, most people agreed it was a worthwhile addition to the story that showed the toys' new life after Andy, and had another gut-punching ending that served as a second-perfect ending for the franchise.

But now, we are at that same point again. Toy Story is back, and Woody and Buzz are reunited again. So, was this movie necessary? Does it add something truly revolutionary to the franchise? Does it undermine the ending of the previous film? The answer to those questions is... maybe not, no, and probably yes. But, for once, I want to stop being one of those cry-babies who complain about everything and simply enjoy what we have because there's a lot to love about Toy Story 5, even when there are also a few flaws.

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Toy Story 5 is a very good movie, filled as expected with poignant themes, profound philosophical ideas, and fun new characters, but it doesn't reach the same heights of the excellent previous films. Your own expectations, and how much value you give to the idea of preserving the original trilogy as an immaculate thing, fearing and rejecting anything that comes afterward in case it spoils your own memories with the films, are the main hurdles that may stand in the way between you and Toy Story 5.

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But that intransigent, almost-religious attachment with the originals, which happened with the fanbase of Toy Story but has also happened with other film series such as the original Star Wars trilogy, is not something to be proud of, and if all of these movies have taught us something, including the fifth one, it's that we need to be be brave and accept the changes.

Toy Story 5 talks about children's complicated feelings like Inside Out

One of the best things about this franchise is that the premise of sentient toys is actually a Trojan horse with which to talk to children about adult topics like the purpose of life, how to learn to let go, and the will to move forward and accept changes. If one thing is clear after four films, it's that the lives of toys are inevitably headed to tragedy and loss: sooner or later, their kid will grow up and stop playing with them, so they will end up on a shelf collecting dust - in the best of cases, because most will spend eternity in a dark box - and that's only for the lucky ones who don't get lost or broken before that.

All the films deal with the toys learning how to face the adversities of life together, and the paradox that sometimes the most beautiful things in life are also the things that will make us sad. Toy Story 5 is no different, but instead of being centred again on Woody and Buzz, it puts the focus entirely on Jessie, the main character of this film, who sees how her beloved Bonnie is drifting away from her, bringing back the trauma of being abandoned by Emily, as seen in the Toy Story 2 heart-breaking flashback song.

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While that may not be too original (they are very similar conflicts to the other films), it doesn't feel repetitive because the script is always funny and entertaining, has several plotlines moving in parallel, and most importantly, gives more importance to Bonnie than she herself had in 3-4 or Andy had in 1-2. Taking more than a few notes from Inside Out (and even more from Inside Out 2) the eight-year-old Bonnie is a main character throughout the film, also going through a bad time as she faces the difficulty of growing up and making friends. Just as Riley's emotions helped her mature in Inside Out, Bonnie's toys go on an adventure to make her feel better, while also dealing with their own struggles. And it's beautiful to watch and as expected, very moving.

Another triumphant aspect of the film is that it finally explores a topic always ignored in the four prior movies: technology and how it affects children, with a kids' tablet called Lilypad being the main villain here. The film establishes a sort of "dark age for the toys" as technology (tablets, phones) take over traditional play and imagination, and therefore toys are no longer wanted by kids.

Unfortunately, the film dodged most of our completely unnecessary worldbuilding questions (if a toy tablet is also alive, are regular tablets, phones, or computers also alive? Are video game consoles alive too? And the video games and programmes inside them?). But (now talking seriously) what the film cleverly nailed was showing that the real problem is not technology itself, but how technology dictates our personal relationships and has ruined not just our imagination, but also our capacity to communicate with others.

Still, this fitting critique about technology is not the focus of the film, but the backdrop of the real themes that Pixar has covered over and over again in their films: the fear of losing, anxiety over changes, and the importance of taking good care of our human connections. All of that is explored with a very entertaining story that, I would say, works a little bit better than Toy Story 4, which was sometimes more of a muddy psychological study of Woody than a fun, light-hearted adventure, even if the pay-off of the fourth movie was superior.

Almost everything in Toy Story 5 works, but not everything is perfect. Some plot threads do feel a bit weaker and out of play, including Woody himself: I got the feeling that there was a version of the script without him, staying true to Toy Story 4's ending... and it may not have been too different from the final script. The cast of supporting characters is also not as memorable as in the other movies. Finally, coming from Pixar, a studio that usually nails the big, emotional punches, there is a scene that I felt was rushed and poorly written, and could have been been fit better in the story with a rewrite.

Still, those are minor concerns about a movie that nails most of what it attempts to do. Its only "sin" is that it may not be as clever as Toy Story 2, as emotional as Toy Story 3, or as deep as Toy Story 4. But that's no fault of their own, and if they keep telling relevant stories and teaching important lessons while making us have so much fun, I would be the first in line for Toy Story 6.