Accelerate Games has revealed that Toy Soldiers HD has been delayed a third time until October 21 due to issues relating to in-game leaderboards. Originally the revamped title was planned for August, but this was moved to September 9 and then September 30 before being pushed back even further this week. The delay isn't all bad news though, as Toy Soldiers HD will now release on all platforms simultaneously rather than being staggered on different dates.

A statement from the team reads: "We apologize for moving the date again, but we want you to fully experience the definitive edition. We want you to enjoy the improved performance, new single and multiplayer modes, and all the DLC." It continues: "Toy Soldiers HD is the digital embodiment of our childhood imagination mixed with strategy and military action."