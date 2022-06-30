Toxic gamers make Ron Gilbert stop sharing Monkey Island information

HQ

We all know how toxic the internet can be, and that people seem to see comments as an opportunity to say things they would never do in real life. One person who won't have any more of this is the industry veteran and brilliant mind Ron Gilbert.

Not even two months ago, Gilbert spoke up against fans trying to prevent him from doing Return to Monkey Island as the game he wanted to make, and instead claiming that he should stick to things he said a long time ago. Unfortunately, things have just got worse, and yesterday Gilbert wrote that he will stop sharing things about Return to Monkey Island, and is closing the comment section on his blog:

"I'm shutting down comments. People are just being mean and I'm having to delete personal attack comments. It's an amazing game and everyone on the team is very proud of it. Play it or don't play it but don't ruin it for everyone else. I won't be posting anymore about the game. The joy of sharing has been driven from me."

The voice of Guybrush Threepwood, Dominic Armato, sums it all up pretty well in the tweet below. Let's hope it makes at least some fans thinking twice before posting toxic stuff.