Towerborne (Early Access)

This review is based on the launch build Stoic has sent out to media. We will follow up regularly and will post a final review when the game is finished.

Developer Stoic is made up of former BioWare developers and they have primarily made a name for themselves with The Banner Saga series over the last 10 years. This series has been their focus and they haven't really developed much else during this time. But now they're back with Towerborne, a game that marks a new direction for the studio. Although I've never tried The Banner Saga myself, it has always tempted me. There's something about the game's design and visual style that seems both deliberate and charming. So it will be exciting to see what Stoic has managed to achieve with their latest project.

The story of Towerborne is centred around a world that has ended. Humanity has survived by gathering in an enormous tower that stands as their last bastion against the many enemies and monsters that threaten the environment. This is where players step into the role of one of the so-called 'Aces', heroes responsible for defending the tower and its inhabitants. Inside the tower itself, there are a number of NPC characters that you can interact with to gain new missions and upgrades for your character. Unfortunately, the story is not very prominent at the start of the game. A lot of time is spent getting to know the different mechanics of the game, and I think this choice makes the start a little dull. It feels like you lose momentum because the main story isn't properly introduced early in the game. The conflict, which should be the driving force for the player, remains in the background while you struggle with small tasks and side stories.

I miss a stronger narrative drive at the beginning of the game. While there are many interesting NPCs to talk to, it feels like they lack a coherent story that ties them together. For example, it would have been great if the conflict surrounding the survival of the tower and the constant attacks from enemies had been more in focus. It would have added a sense of urgency and necessity to the players' actions, which could have made the experience more engaging from the start.

Another thing that drags down is the absence of voice acting. Although the characters are colourful and designed with attention to detail, they become stiff and uninteresting when they only speak through text boxes. It seems like an outdated solution, especially in a modern game. Stoic has done away with voice acting in The Banner Saga series in the past, but in a game like Towerborne it would have really made a difference and brought more life to the characters. It's a shame, because there's a lot of potential here that isn't being realised.

The gameplay in Towerborne is a mix of many genres. The world you explore is divided into small hexagonal squares, and each section offers a mission. When you enter a mission, the game switches to a side-scrolling perspective where it becomes a classic beat 'em up experience. You control your character through the battles and beat up the enemies in the different areas. The missions are fairly short, typically around five minutes long, but there are many of them. Unfortunately, they quickly feel monotonous as many missions repeat themselves in both structure and design. There are many times when you end up running through the same environments and fighting the same enemies, which can make the experience a bit dull in the long run.

Fortunately, Towerborne is designed as a multiplayer game and this is where it really shines. You can play up to four players together, which makes battles much more fun and frantic. Being able to coordinate attacks and work together with friends brings a new dimension to the game that is sadly missing when playing alone. I initially struggled to find people to play with, but when I finally did, it definitely enhanced the experience. The social element adds the spice that I also miss in the game's story and character development. So if you're going to try Towerborne, I would definitely recommend that you do it with friends.

However, as a single-player experience, Towerborne is a bit generic. It can quickly feel like a repetition of the same tasks, and without someone to share it with, it's hard to stay interested. Most levels consist of simple beat 'em up sequences, but there are also a few missions where you have to protect refugees or solve small puzzles. Unfortunately, these variations are rare and Stoic could have done more to break the monotony.

When it comes to character development, there are four different classes to choose from. Each class has its own strengths, weaknesses and equipment options. The game forces you to try all classes at the beginning as part of a quest, which feels a bit forced. I would have preferred the game to introduce these mechanics more organically instead of pushing it down on the player.

Towerborne does have charm though, especially in the graphics, which have a unique and stylised look, and the music is also quite catchy. However, the game is still in Early Access and I experienced several technical issues, including some annoying crashes that sent me back to desktop. Stoic still has some work to do to polish up the game before the official release in 2025.

Overall, Towerborne has potential, but it still doesn't feel quite finished. The game really comes into its own in multiplayer, but as a single-player game it's a bit dull and monotonous. If Stoic manages to build on the foundation they've created and add more variety, it could end up being a really fun game. Until then, I will only return to the game if I have some friends to play with.