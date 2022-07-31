Tower of Fantasy to launch in August

Developer Hotta Studio and publisher Level Infinite has put an exact date on when Tower of Fantasy will launch. Set to be this August, on the 10th (11th for us in the UK and Europe), the game will even be pre-loadable a couple of days before, on August 9 (for all this time).

The developer has even revealed the exact timing for launch, with that set for 1:00 BST / 2:00 CEST on August 11, meaning you can mark down exactly when you can start playing this sci-fi RPG.

With launch coming up rather quickly, you can still grab the pre-registration bonuses for the game by signing up at Tower of Fantasy's website. This will include free resources and some cosmetics to help you get started with the game.

Take a look at a trailer for Tower of Fantasy below.