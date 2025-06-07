Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree announced with a first trailer

Bandai Namco had two interesting titles to announce at Summer Game Fest, one being the role-playing game Code Vein II (read more here), and the other being Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree.

Behind the name lies a roguelike where we in the roles of the titular Towa and the Guardians have to fight an evil douche called Magatsu. The idea is to play either single player or co-op with a friend, where each Guardian has "its own abilities and set of swords, making each combat style and guardian pair unique".

Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree has a colorful design and seems to mix classic role-playing with meaty boss fights and varied environments. It will be released for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X on September 19, and you can find the first trailer and a bunch of screenshots below.