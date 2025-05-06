Tourism collapse hits Kashmir as India-Pakistan tensions escalate

HQ

The latest news on India and Pakistan . We now know that tourism in Kashmir has ground to a halt after a recent deadly attack triggered a sharp rise in tensions between India and Pakistan. You can read more about the attack here.

Hotels and houseboats in Kashmir are offering discounts of up to 70%, while Pakistani hotspots have been sealed off amid fears of conflict. The collapse of tourism is dealing a heavy economic blow to a region that had only recently seen record visitor numbers.