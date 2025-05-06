English
Tourism collapse hits Kashmir as India-Pakistan tensions escalate

Hotels and tourist hotspots empty on both sides of the border after deadly attack.

The latest news on India and Pakistan. We now know that tourism in Kashmir has ground to a halt after a recent deadly attack triggered a sharp rise in tensions between India and Pakistan. You can read more about the attack here.

Hotels and houseboats in Kashmir are offering discounts of up to 70%, while Pakistani hotspots have been sealed off amid fears of conflict. The collapse of tourism is dealing a heavy economic blow to a region that had only recently seen record visitor numbers.

Houseboats in Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir, India // Shutterstock

