Tour of Britain 2025: riders, stages, dates and how to watch it live in Europe

HQ

Tour of Britain, the largest cycling race in the United Kingdom, starts today and runs for six stages, between 2-7 September, across England and Wales. The race dates back to the 1940s but in its current iteration it began in 2004, initially as part of the UCI Europe Tour and since 2021, part of the UCI ProSeries, the second tier men's elite road cycling tour, only behind UCI World Tour (it coincides with the longer Vuelta a España).

The race has attracted some of the biggest international talents, among them Remco Evenepoel, in one of his last races wqith Soudal Quick-Step, Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike), Oscar Onley (Picnic PostNL), Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor Pro Cycling) or Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers). There will be 19 teams in total, including nine from WorldTour like UAE Team Emirates-XRG, Visma-Lease a Bike and Ineos Grenadiers.

The race starts Tuesday, with the first of two stages in Suffolk. It will will move to central England and finish in Cardiff, Wales. These are the six stages of Tour of Britain:



September 2: Woodbridge to Southwold (161.4 km)

September 3: Stowmarket to Stowmarket (169.3 km)

September 4: Milton Keynes to Ampthill (122.8 km)

September 5: Atherstone to Burton Dassett Hills Country Park (186.9 km)

September 6: Pontypool toThe Tumble (133.5 km)

September 7: Newport to Cardiff (112.5 km)



How to watch Tour of Britain

In the UK, fans will be able to watch it on ITV4 and ITVX, with live coverage. TNT Sports will also offer live coverage.

Outside of the UK, the race will be available for susbscribers on HBO Max with no additional cost.