Tour de France point leader Jasper Philipsen feared to miss the remaining of the competition after serious crash in stage 3

Huge blow for the Tour de France at the third stage: Jasper Philipsen, who won the opening race of the Tour and was leading in the points classification with 71 points (which is considered a secondary competition) after the first two races, suffered a serious crash on Monday, during the third stage between Valencienne and Dunkerque. The Alpecin - Deceuninck cyclist crashed with Bryan Coquard and he fell to the ground, damaging his shoulder.

Philipsen, 27, specialised in sprints, is feared to miss the remaining of the Tour de France given how badly he could have got injured, with his Green Jersey, given to the rider who is leading the points classification each day, badly torn and his back seemingly burnt.

We will stay in touch about any updates regarding Philipsen's injury, winner of ten stages in Tour de France, and his potential recovery in time for Vuelta a España.