Tour de France Femmes has surpassed its midway point. The nine-stage race, ending on Sunday, August 3, has seen Kimberly Le Court taking the yellow jersey twice, and currently holds it after winning stage 5, the longest in the Tour and second longest sin Women's Tour de France started in 2022.

Kim Le Court, as she likes to be known professionally, won in the final 30 km sprint, surpassing other favourites and perhaps better known riders like Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez), Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike), and Marianne Vos (Visma), who lost the yellow jersey.

Who is Kimberley Le Court? This 28-year-old Mauritian cyclist, from Mauritian of French descent father and Scottish mother, made her big breakthrough in the international cycling scene in 2024, winning a stage at Giro de Italia and winning Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes in 2025.

However, the hardest part of the race is yet to come, and Le Court only leads in the general classification 18 seconds before Pauline Ferrand Prevot, with eight riders separated by less than 60 seconds.