Tour de France Femmes favourite Demi Vollering declared fit to continue after painful crash in Stage 3

The world of cycling was in suspense after Demi Vollering suffered a big fall during Stage 3 at Tour de France Femmes. The 28-year-old Dutch cyclist from WorldTeam FDJ-Suez already won Tour de France in 2023, and was only four seconds behind eventual winner Katarzyna Niewiadoma last year. If Vollering didn't win in 2024 was, in great part, by a mass crash in Stage 5, where she lost nearly two minutes in the General Classification. She fractured her coccyx, but still managed to finish the Tour.

On Monday, July 28, she also was affected by a crash fall. She was back into the bike and was helped by her teammates, despite being visible in pain in her knee and back (unlike last year's race, where her teammates at SD Worx "sold her". There were fears that, after medical tests, she would have to withdraw from the race because of her injuries with "multiple contusions", but on Tuesday morning FDJ-Suez confirmed that she has been declared fit to ride.

Thankfully, despite her crash, she did not suffer any losses in the GC, unlike last year, because her crash happened just 3.7 km from the finish line, within the 5 km safety zone, she was given the same finishing time as the front group on the stage.