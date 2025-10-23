Tour de France Femmes 2026 continues to grow and will include the legendary Mount Ventoux

HQ

Tour de France Femmes has announced the route for the 2026 edition of the women's Grand Tour in France, a nine stage race that will once again grow, at the same pace as interest and viewership rates on women's cycling also increase year on year. As a response, Tour de France Femmes 2026 will be "the toughest Tour in history in terms of altitude", according ro race director Marion Rousse.

The big stage in Tour de France Femmes, between August 1-9, wll be stage seven, a climb to Mount Ventoux, one of the toughest climbs in all of France, located in the Southeast, next to the Alps, with 1,910m over sea level, a climb that has appeared in Tour de France 18 times, debuting in women's Tour de France, "to make women's cycling grow", as said in the event.

As in the men's Tour, the first three stages will be abroad (Lausanne, Switzerland). The rout will also have a 21-km individual time trial in stage 4 in Dijon, and a finale in Nice with another big climb, to Col d'Eze, finishing in the coast.