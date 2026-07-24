Tour de France ends this weekend with maybe "the toughest mountain stage in history of the Tour"

HQ

Tour de France reaches its climax: Friday and Saturday stages will be two back to back climbs to the Alpe d'Huez, one of the most iconic ascents in Tour de France history. The climb on Friday, Stage 19, features the "most famous 21 turns in cycling": a 13.8 km climb with an average gradient of 8% (reaching 13% in some places), making it one of the toughest climbs of the entire race.

Friday's stage will be 127.9 km long, and will feature two other climbs, the Col de Bayard and the demanding Col du Noyer. In total, 3,450 meters of ascent, but that will be just the first ascent to the Alpe d'Huez.

On Saturday, Stage 20 will take a different route to the same ascent. It will be bigger: 170.9-km, 5,450 meters of gain, and four climbs: Col de la Croix de Fer, Col du Telegraphe, Col du Galibier and finally the Alpe d'Huez again via the Col de Sarenne, a much rougher, lonelier (there is no space for the big crowds expected on Friday) and unknown route that, up until now, was only thought to be used as a descent route, not for climb. According to Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme, it may be "the toughest mountain stage in Tour history".

Most expect that Tadej Pogacar will be crowned, or at least won't give up much time in these stages (if he doesn't get the virus that many of his UAE Emirates teammates have caught), before the final stage on Sunday in Paris as usual.