Tour de France broke a record untouched since the 1990s this week but likely to be broken again

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When Søren Warenskjold finished the Tour de France's stage 11 on Wednesday, he helped break a record that had not been touched since 1999: the fastest average speed in a Tour de France stage ever.

The peloton run at an average speed of 50.91 kph, which is more than the previous record for the fastest Tour de France stage ever, in a stage in the 1999 edition that was won by Mario Cipollini: 50.36 kph.

Tour organisers did not anticipate the unusual average speed of the cyclists, as they predicted the first rider would arrive at the finish line at 17:31... and arrived 15 minutes earlier.

Last year, the record came close to be broken again, when Tim Merlier won stage 9 in 2025: the average speed of that stage was 50.013 kph, but the 1999 record had stood until now.

Outside of the Tour de France, the only other stage in the other Grand Tours (Vuelta a España and Giro d'Italia) that surpassed 50 kph was actually this year, Stage 15 of Giro, won by Fredrik Dversnes, with the peloton riding at an average speed of 51.064kph. Experts believe it is inevitable that the record will be broken sooner, because of more aerodynamic designs and stricter and more optimised preparation, from training to nutrition.