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The anti-doping tests in Tour de France 2026 are causing some complaints by riders, echoed by the riders' union, the CPA, as some have been subject to surprise tests in the middle of the night, disrupting their sleep and recovery. Two of those were the race leaders, Tadej Pogacar (at 5 AM) and Jonas Vingegaard (at 2 AM) in the night from Saturday to Sunday; Vingegaard had a crash the following stage that forced him to withdraw.

Team Visma boss did not want to draw a straight line between the surprise night-time test that disrupted Vingegaard's recovery and his crash less than 24 hours later, but said that the selective controls create unfair competition, suggesting the race may be "rigged".

According to CyclingWeekly, Pogacar and Vingegaard were not the only riders waken up in the middle of the night for surprise controls during this Tour de France. For example, Matej Mohoric from Bahrain Victorios told Slovenian outlet Sportal, via RMC Sport, that the team had also been subject to tests at 5 AM, lamenting that it "deprives us of rest and consumes a lot of energy", that they are paying for what other cyclists did in the past, and denouncing there is no equal treatment, claiming that "this French rider well placed in the General Classification wasn't subjected to this test", refering to Paul Seixas.

The International Testing Agency (ITA) confirmed that all the other riders who had not been subject to tests before underwent mandatory doping tests on Monday afternoon-evening, a rest day in the race, during standar testing hours (8-11 PM), although some riders were already asleep.

According to Cycling Weekly, surprise tests in the night require authorisation from a judge, and there must be sufficient doubt and scepticism surrounding a ride to have the authorisation confirmed, which is why many riders complain that ITA's approach this Tour de France is strange and excessive.