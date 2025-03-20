Tour de France 2027 will visit Scotland, Wales and England

HQ

Exciting new for cycling fans in the UK: Tour de France has confirmed that the 2027 edition will depart from Edinburgh. In fact, there will be three stages in Grande-Bretagne, in Scotland, Wales and England. The same will happen with the women's competition, Tour de France Femmes, which will also start somewhere in Great Britain, and will also host three stages on British soil.

It will be the first time both Tour de France (on its 114th edition) and Tour de France Femmes (on its 6th edition) both depart from a country other than France, a strategy aiming to increase the competition and sports popularity abroad. Some of the best cyclist have been from the UK (Brian Robinson, Chris Boardman, Sean Yates, David Millar, Mark Cavendish, Bradley Wiggins or Chris Froome.

It will be the fourth time the Tour de France visits Great Britain, after Plymouth in 1974, Brighton and Portsmouth in 1994, London in 2007 and Yorkshire in 2014.

There is concern about cycling in the UK

While the decision will excite thousands of cycling fans, it will come within the context of increasing prices to watch cycling on live TV, a concern that even prompted a member of Parliament to protest: "It would be easier to watch it from the side of the road than on television", as Tour de France will leave ITV (free to air television) after the 2025 edition.

Tour de France 2025 will, in contrast, will be set entirely on French soil, the same as Tour de France Femmes, which will increase in size this year. However, for the 2026 men's edition it will depart from Barcelona.