Tour de France 2027 reveals the six stages in Scotland, England and Wales for the men's and women's races

Tour de France returns to Great Britain as it was been confirmed that Edinburgh and Leeds will host the opening stages of the men's and women's Tour de France in 2027. The plans were known already but the routs have been detailed, with the first three stages of each competition taking place around Scotland, England and Wales.

According to the UK government, the Grand Departs of both races will "pass within an hour's drive of 60% of the population", claiming it will be "the most accessible major sporting spectacle ever held in Britain".

2027 Men's Tour de France in the UK:



Stage 1: July 2, from Edinburgh to Carlisle, 184 km



Stage 2: July 3, from Keswick to Liverpool, 223 km



Stage 3: July 4, from Welshpool to Cardiff, 223 km



Stage 1: July 30, from Leeds to Manchester



Stage 2: July 31, from Manchester to Sheffield



Stage 3: August 1, around London



It will be the fourth time the Tour de France visits Great Britain, after Plymouth in 1974, Brighton and Portsmouth in 1994, London in 2007, and Yorkshire in 2014, but the first time both men's Tour de France (on its 114th edition) and Tour de France Femmes (on its 6th edition) depart from a country other than France the same year (and the first time women's Tour departs internationally).

This year, Tour de France 2026 will depart in Barcelona, while La Vuelta a España 2026 will depart from Monaco.