Tour de France 2026 route revealed, with first three stages in Catalonia

Tour de France 2026 has revealed the route for next year's edition, that will take place between 4-25 July, and as previously announced, it will have its "Grand Départ" from Barcelona, with three stages taking place in Catalonia before crossing the Pyrenees and crosing the South and East of the country clockwise, and the usual finish in Paris.

The route has been announced on a live event in Paris on Thursday. 21 stages in total, every day except for July 13 and 20. The first will be a time trial around the streets of Barcelona, of 19,7km. The following day, cyclist will go from Tarragona to Barcelona, a 178 km rout, and on the third and final stage in Spain, a mountain stage from Granollers to Les Angels.

In France, the bunch will visit towns and cities like Carcassone, Bordeaux, Bergerac, Vichy or Chambéry, with a tough few final stages in the Western Alps, including a climb to Alpe d'Huez, a mountain that features regularly in Tour de France, the last time in 2022, conquered by English cyclist Tom Pidcock.

For the final stage in Paris, they will repeat the climb to Montmartre that featured for the first time this year and was praised by fans.

You can watch a detailed breakdown of Tour de France 2026 here. Will Tadej Pogacar win the Grand Tour again?