Tour de France 2025 announced: every stage detailed and a change from 2024

In the cold days of October, cycling fans are probably longing for the summertime and the Grand Tours, the most pretigious biking competitions. Well, we have good news, as Tour de France has just announced the plans for Tour de France 2025.

Next year's Tour will take place from 5 to 27 July, with 21 stages. Unlike the last three editions, that departed from Copenhaguen, Bilbao and Florence, next year the Grand Départ will be in Lille, and won't leave the "Hexagon". In 2026 that will change again, as it will depart from Barcelona.

Tadej Pogačar will have the chance to achieve his fourth victory or sixth podium in the Tour, in a competition with summits like the Mont Ventoux, Luchon-Superbagnères, Col de la Loze or a time trial in the Peyregudes, in the Pyrenees.

Tour de France 2025 returns to Champs Elysées for the 50th time, but not in a row

As usual, the Tour will finish at the Champs Elysées in Paris, a location last year unavailable due to the Summer Olympics. It will also be the 50th time the bunch traverse this iconic boulevard. As a whole, the Tour 2025 also aims to pay tribute to cycling legends like Louison Bobet, Jacques Anquetil or Bernard Hinault.

In their website, Tour de France has detailed every stage, including locations, kilometers and slope.