This year's Tour de France is in full swing. At the time of writing, the peloton is already fast approaching Paris, and unfortunately there is not much excitement left. The phenomenon Tadej Pogacar has left all his rivals in the dust, and the yellow jersey seems to be glued to the Slovenian, who has 4 minutes and 15 seconds to the closest competitor, Danish Jonas Vingegaard.

But the good news is that you can change things yourself thanks to Tour de France 2025. French developer Cyanide has been churning out annual Tour de France games for over a decade, but this year is supposed to be something special. The developers have switched to the big guns - Unreal Engine 5 - and with it, you might expect photorealistic graphics that bring the beautiful French landscapes to life in your living room.

If so, you'll be disappointed because Tour de France 2025 is clearly a budget game. The top-tuned riders look more like stiff exercise bikers with choppy animations, and the landscapes are monotonous and sterile. The presentation and atmosphere, the very lifeblood of the legendary bike race, is simply too lacklustre across the board.

Another big problem is the soundtrack. The cheering crowd and the rapidly spinning wheels set the mood. But otherwise, it's eerily quiet. There's no music to keep you entertained during the often very long stages - something that the original Cycling Manager back in 2001 had plenty of. And while there is a commentator, don't expect emotional outbursts a la Rolf Sørensen, or anything resembling Jørgen Leth's picturesque descriptions of the French chateaus and vineyards. It's almost AI voice level, it's that dull.

The lacklustre presentation wouldn't be nearly as big a problem if the game was actually fun, but unfortunately that's not the case either. Rather than taking a more arcade-style approach to cycling, where you pedal yourself by rhythmically switching between shoulder buttons or timing your inputs, your rider is mostly fairly automatic. Only on descents can you actually gain anything through precise steering, as you have to try to get around corners correctly and lean forward aerodynamically on the straights.

Otherwise, most of your time is spent handing out instructions to your teammates, eating gels at the right times, and otherwise staying well placed in the field. All this can be exciting enough - if you're playing Pro Cycling Manager, which has a well-functioning interface and a bird camera for a better overview. But in Tour de France 2025 on console, where the interface is heavy and clunky, it's mostly a nightmare.

Yes, you can manually speed up, but it still takes far too long to get to the last part of the leg, which is really exciting. This is, of course, a general problem in cycling, some would argue. But the Tour de France 2025 doesn't do itself any favours by making the tactical elements of the sport so clumsy either.

In addition to the opportunity to race this year's Tour de France, you also have access to a host of other one-day and stage races such as Paris Roubaix, Tour of Flanders, Vuelta a España and Giro de Italia. You can choose from teams and riders from both the World Tour and the lower-ranked ProSeries, and it's possible to race single races, play a simple manager mode or create your own rider and try to reach the top of the world rankings. On the content side, Tour de France 2005 doesn't go down.

But, but, but, Tour de France 2025 is more like a watered-down version of the far superior Pro Cycling Manager 25, and fans of that series certainly have no reason to invest in the inferior console version. Conversely, the game is not nearly arcadey enough for more casual cycling fans who primarily follow the Tour to sit down and enjoy the game over the summer.

Cyanide has a decision to make. Either they can deliver a fun and relaxing arcade game or they can give us a console version of Pro Cycling Manager. Because this game is more like a rider who has single-handedly tried to catch a breakaway by running away from the peloton and is now caught in the middle - tongue out of cheek and legs on acid.